Toya Wright is a Tropical Treat in her Fashion Nova Multi-Colored Top, White Leggings and Clear Heels

Happy Fall Fashion Bombers and Bombshells. Autum is here, bringing football, fun and cozy fashion to the forefront. Another favorite part for us about this time of year are the remnants of summer, allowing us to wear the last of our warm seasonal pieces until the weather turns cooler.
Lovely Toya Wright took advantage of autumn’s gradual transition, wearing a colorful, carefree multi-colored flowy top by http://www.fashionnova.com, pairing it with simple white legging, and clear sandals. She makes us want to arrive in the tropics somewhere in style. Make sure you get your last days of summer wardrobe in, (major end of the season sales make it easier and smarter to buy now for next year) while you can and shop Toya’s look now at the link.