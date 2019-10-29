Top Ten Best Dressed at the 2019 Governor’s Awards: Keke Palmer in Christian Siriano, Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra, Dakota Johnson in Brandon Maxwell, and More!

On Sunday evening, the 2019 Governor’s Awards was held which serves as a precursor to the highly-anticipated Oscars award ceremony in November, kicking off award season!
Awards always brings out the A-list celebrities and their best looks on the red carpet! At the 2019, Govenor’s Ball, we spotted flawless looks from Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and many more. So, we’ve rounded up the Top Ten Best Dressed celebrities of the night based on your engagements on our Instagram page (not in any particular order):
Keke Palmer wore Christian Siriano FW19 RTW and Giuseppe Zanoto shoes, styled by Scot Louie.
Jennifer Lopez wore Reem Acra SS20 RTW, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.
Dakota Johnson wore Brandon Maxwell SS20 RTW, styled by Kate Young.
Lupita Nyong’o wore Givenchy SS20 RTW, styled by Micaela Erlanger.
Cynthia Erivo wore Valentino FW19 Couture, styled by Jason Bolden.
Saoirse Ronan wore Emilia Wickstead SS20 RTW, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman.
Lili Reinhart wore Oscar de la Renta SS20 RTW.
Regina King wore Ralph and Russo SS10 Couture, styled by Wayman and Micah.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore Erdem Resort 2020, styled by Leith Clark.
Olivia Wilde wore Ralph Lauren FW19 RTW, styled by Karla Welch.
Such beautiful looks, it’s so hard to choose a favorite! Which look did you love the most?