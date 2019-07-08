Top Celebrity Looks From 2019 Essence Festival: Zendaya In Salvatore Ferragamo, Michelle Obama In Sergio Hudson, Michelle Williams In Alpana Neeraj, and More!

The annual Essence Festival went down over the weekend where Black excellence was celebrated in all forms from fashion to music! All of the biggest celebrities were in New Orleans for the weekend either dropping knowledge or enjoying the festival’s entertainment. From Michelle Obama in Sergio Hudson to Michelle Williams in Alpana Neeraj, we’ve rounded up the top looks from your favorite celebrities at the 2019 Essence Festival!

Based on your engagements on the Fashion Bomb Daily feed, let’s take get into the Top 10 Essence Festival Looks:

Michelle Williams stunned in a Alpana Neeraj jumpsuit and LarAllan handbag, styled by J. Bolin.

Zendaya wore a Salvatore Ferragamo FW19 look for the Dream In Black brunch, styled by Law Roach.

Eudoxie Bridges kept it classy in a 3.1 Phillip Lim look paired with a Dior bag.

Mary J. Blige performed in a pink Ralph and Russo couture look paired with custom bots by Angel Brinks, styled by Wayman D.B. and Micah McDonald!

Jackie Aina was an absolute beaut in a Lavie By CK look.

Letoya Luckett stepped out in a Samantha West top paired with denim shorts and animal print booties, styled by J. Bolin.

Marsai Martin posed in a classy Viktor and Rolf jumpsuit, styled by Jason Rembert.

The lovely Michelle Obama spoke at Essence Festival in a Fashion Bomb Daily Sho designer Sergio Hudson look, styled by Meredith Koop! (Shop Sergio Hudson here)

Tamron Hall gave us chic street style in a Demestik dress.

Yandy Smith wore a look by Jacques Louis, styled by @mrvladpl.

Which celebrity had the best look, Bombers and Bombshells? Which was your fave?