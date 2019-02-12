Top 6 Looks Of The Day: Miley Cyrus in Valentino, Danai Gurira in Thom Browne, Chloe and Halle in Valdrin Sahiti, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Things are still cooling off after the Grammys and BAFTA’s red carpet looks, but things are continuing to heat up as New York Fashion Week is still going on. Today’s looks featured a little bit of everything from NYFW street style to more red carpet looks from your faves. To view all of today’s hot looks, be sure to follow and view the Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram feed. But for right now, sit tight as we have rounded up today’s best and “most liked” looks!

Miley Cyrus attended the Isn’t It Romantic premiere in LA, wearing a Valentine Pre-Fall 2019 dress. Red hot!

Get the look here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Miley Cyrus’s shoe choice for the Grammys was a hit as well as she wore custom monogrammed heels with her initials. Bomb!

Get a similar look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chloe and Halle performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Valdrin Sahiti dresses, styled by Zerina Akers. Stunning!

Shop similar items here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Danai Gurira wore a Thom Browne dress to the 2019 BAFTAs. What do you think?

Shop the exact same Thom Browne dress here:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

The Clermont Twins continue to heat up NYFW as they were spotted in Discount Universe ensembles. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Get a similar look with these items:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Love and Hip Hop Miami star, Veronica Vega, was also seen at NYFW in a money clip look by Kota Okuda, styled by Demi Dorsey. Thoughts?

What do you think of today’s looks, Bombers and Bombshells? Tell us what you think. If you really love them, you can now shop the looks!