Top 6 Looks Of The Day 03/12/19: Eva Marcille in Shawnte Elizabeth, Shamari DeVoe in Haus of Falenci’ago, Maria Borges in Sanne, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Tuesday! This Tuesday has been a night of premieres as Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion and America’s Got Talent Season 14 premieres. And the looks have been BOMB! From Eva Marcille in Shawnte Elizabeth to Gabrielle Union in NY & Company, we have rounded up the most “liked” looks from the Fashion Bomb Daily IG for today’s Top 6 Looks Of The Day!

Eva Marcille appeared on the RHOA reunion in a Shawnte Elizabeth dress and Dolce and Gabbana shoes, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas. Bomb, right?

Shamari DeVoe was spotted at the RHOA reunion in a custom Haus of Falenci’ago dress, styled by Julian R. Lark. Stunning!

Gabrielle Union wore NY & Company to the America’s Got Talent Season 14 premiere in LA, styled by Thomas Christos.

Chicago West has been having a blast in her mommy’s closet lately as she was seen in Kim Kardashian’s Louboutin shoes accessorized with both her Dior and Louis Vuitton bags. So adorable!

Maria Borges struck a pose wearing a Sanne crystal embellished ensemble, styled by Calvin Opaleye. Amazing!

From our Fashion Bomb Daily shop, the Sergio Hudson mini skirt and blazer was a particular favorite as it has been seen on Beyoncé. Would you splurge?

Shop the look by clicking the picture:

Love what you see? You can now shop the looks below each look. Also, let us know what’s your favorite look below!