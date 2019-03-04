Top 6 Looks of the Day 3/4/19: Hailey Bieber in Matthew Adams Dolan, Solange for i-D, Cardi B in Balenciaga and more

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

It’s the start of a new week and that means new looks! Sadly, Fashion Month has come to a close but in today’s edition of Top 6 Looks of the Day we take a look back at a blue hued runway as well as neon bright ensembles and some bomb editorials. To have your say in tomorrow’s Top 6 Looks, be sure to follow us on Instagram – @FashionBombDaily to vote for your favourite looks.

First up we have Hailey Bieber in vivid yellow Matthew Adams Dolan shirt and shorts combo. Love the one sided tucked in shirt – will have to try out that trick.

Second bright outfit of the day was Cardi B in a full Balenciaga look for the ‘gram.

Lena Waithe posed for Nylon Magazine in a camo jacket and printed tee.

Another editorial shot with Solange Knowles for i-D showing love to her hometown, Houston, by rocking multiple cowboy hats. Issa look!

A closer look at accessories with Tammy Rivera in a Louis Vuitton bag and sneakers.

Cedric Charlier FW19/20 collection was a sea of blue during Paris Fashion Week. Rich dark navy right through to soft baby blues. We especially love the ombre look. New season trend alert! To see our favorite looks from this catwalk, visit our Instagram.

As always, we want to know your favorite look. Which trend will you be rocking? Hit us up in the comments below!