Top 6 Looks of the Day 3/4/19: Hailey Bieber in Matthew Adams Dolan, Solange for i-D, Cardi B in Balenciaga and more

Top_6_Looks_of_the_Day_3:4:19_Hailey_Bieber_in_Matthew_Adams_Dolan_Solange_for_i-D,_Cardi_B_in_Balenciaga_and_more

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

It’s the start of a new week and that means new looks! Sadly, Fashion Month has come to a close but in today’s edition of Top 6 Looks of the Day we take a look back at a blue hued runway as well as neon bright ensembles and some bomb editorials. To have your say in tomorrow’s Top 6 Looks, be sure to follow us on Instagram – @FashionBombDaily to vote for your favourite looks.

First up we have Hailey Bieber in vivid yellow Matthew Adams Dolan shirt and shorts combo. Love the one sided tucked in shirt – will have to try out that trick.

Hailey_Bieber_in_Matthew_adams_Dolan
Image: Getty Images

Second bright outfit of the day was Cardi B in a full Balenciaga look for the ‘gram.

Cardi_B_In_Balenciaga
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

Lena Waithe posed for Nylon Magazine in a camo jacket and printed tee.

Lena_waithe_for_Nylon_Magazine
Image: Nylon Magazine

Another editorial shot with Solange Knowles for i-D showing love to her hometown, Houston, by rocking multiple cowboy hats. Issa look!

Solange_Knowles_for_i-D
Image: i-D

A closer look at accessories with Tammy Rivera in a Louis Vuitton bag and sneakers.

Tammy_Rivera_in_Louis_Vuitton
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

Cedric Charlier FW19/20 collection was a sea of blue during Paris Fashion Week. Rich dark navy right through to soft baby blues. We especially love the ombre look. New season trend alert! To see our favorite looks from this catwalk, visit our Instagram.

Cedric_Charlier_FW_19:20_Paris_Fashion_weekPNG
Image: Courtesy of Cedric Charlier

 

As always, we want to know your favorite look. Which trend will you be rocking? Hit us up in the comments below!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like