Top 6 Looks of the Day: 2/8/2019 : Jenifer Lopez in Viktor & Rolf, Keke Palmer in Sacai, Jasmine Sanders in Fendi and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Friday folks! It is time for today’s top 6 looks from the ‘gram. @FashionBombDaily keeps you in the loop with the most stylish looks this fashion show season. See the latest celeb styles, hottest street style and vote for your favorite looks, you could see it feature in our next instalment. For now, let’s check out the latest:

Jennifer Lopez wears Viktor & Rolf FW18 couture. As we saw on this years couture runway, Viktor & Rolf have been making big statements with their couture pieces lately. Hot! or Hmm…?

Look for less:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Blogger Jenny Lin is color combo goals right now in this look. Check out that bomb multi-color reflective visor. Will this be the next big summer shade style?

Shop the style:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Keke Palmer steps out in NYC in a Sacai ensemble while doing some press. We especially love the patchwork style mix of denim and checked print. A big print trend this season and it looks like it will be sticking around. Styled by Scot Louie.

Get the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Model Bombshell Jasmine Sanders attended an NYC Fendi Baguette event wearing a Fendi SS19 RTW look straight from the runway. The look combines a belted oversized shirt and popular summer trend, biker shorts.

Get the look:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

You Bombshells and Bombers are loving Keke at the moment! Keke showed off her co-hosting skills on the Wendy show looking chic in Vitor Zerbinato SS19 and Ganir Dominic white bootie style shoes.

Grammy’s are nearing and that means all the pre-parties are kicking off. Chloe and Halle stopped by the Spotify party in LA wearing Mugler FW18 RTW at the hands of stylist Zerina Akers.

Shop more from the brand:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Which look is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below