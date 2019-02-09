Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/9/2019: Beyoncé in Balmain, Lori Harvey in Dolce and Gabbana, Naomi Campbell, Ryan Destiny in Mario Dice, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

This weekend has been quite eventful with NYFW in progress, Jay Z’s Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, and the Pre-Grammy party going on…it is no wonder that our page was full of poppin’ looks from our favorite celebrities. To view all of today’s fashion looks, tune in to Fashion Bomb Daily on Instagram and give us a follow to stay updated with all of the best celebrity looks. From Beyoncé’s Balmain brunch fit to Ryan Destiny’s Pre-Grammy party look, the stars are gearing up for tomorrow’s award ceremony. Let’s take a look at today’s Top 6 Looks of the Day! If you’re feeling the looks, you can shop the looks.

Ryan Destiny was seen at the Pre-Grammy last night in a black lace look by Mario Dice topped off with rings by Lilou and Le Silla shoes. Styled by @scotlouie.

Get a similar look here:

Beyonce was spotted at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in Balmain SS19 couture dress.

Get a Beyoncé look with similar items here:

Naomi Campbell made an appearance at NYFW in a beaded ensemble and Alexander McQueen sandals.

Get the same look with like items like the ones below:

Nipsey Hussle was spotted at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch posing with Lauren London in a Casablanca Brand trench coat.

Get Nipsey and Lauren’s look here:

Lori Harvey wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit to the Roc Nation Brunch.

Shop Lori Harvey’s look below:

Toke Makinwa was seen in a bomb yellow suit along with a pair of Prada feathered mules.

Shop the look here:

Stay tuned for more looks as we witness the commencement of the annual Grammys. Tell us your favorite looks from today in the comments below.