Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/5/2019: Draya Michelle in House of CB, Tracee Ellis Ross in Rodarte, Ciara and Ashanti in Michael Costello, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Fashion week is only a few days away and stars and celebrities are gearing up by showing us their absolute best style moments! Fashion Bomb Daily always has you covered with the best all-around style and looks, so be sure to tune into our feed for more style. Today’s Top 5 Looks of the Day features looks from Draya Michelle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara and Ashanti, and more.

Nick Cannon was spotted looking sharp as the Wendy Williams show host in a Ralph Lauren suit and Tom Ford glasses along with a Patek Phillippe watch and Louboutin slippers.

Draya Michelle was spotted looking absolutely stunning in the House of CB “Charmaine” maxi dress,$225.

Ciara and Ashanti were both seen wearing this navy Michael Costello dress. Who wore it best?

Tracee Ellis posed for the ‘gram looking ever-so chic in this purple Rodarte ensemble!

Ming Lee Simmons showing off her modeling skills in this pink Selmacilek suit.

3 looks in one post coming from the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s bestselling brands, the Oyemwem Tutu Skirt. Which is your fave? Visit the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop to get yours!

What’s your fave look, Bombers and Bombshells? Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Top 5 at 5pm!