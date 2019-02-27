Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/27/19: Eva Marcille in Alexandre Vauthier, Ashanti in Angel Brinks, Zendaya in Sally LaPointe and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Paris Fashion Week is well underway so fashion is on everyone’s mind. With it being the final week of shows, the celebs featured in today’s Top 6 Looks really brought it! Snake print, monochromatic, gold and crystals. Today’s edition has it all! Keep up to date with the latest on @FashionBombDaily and don’t forget to vote by double tapping on the looks that make you go YAAAAS.

Time for a Fashion Bomb Daily favorite, who wore it best? Tracee Ellis Ross and Kim Kardashian both wore Mugler’s snakeskin dress. Tracee rocking the green while Kim in a light brown. Give us your verdict in the comments below.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Zendaya was out and about in Paris in a head to toe mint green Sally LaPointe ensemble styled by Law Roach. Monochromatic looks are currently dominating the runways and streets this Fashion month.

Shop Zendaya’s look for less here.

One of our Bombshells asked us to find this golden masterpiece worn by Eva Marcille. You ask, we answer! Alexandre Vauthier designed the dress while Eva’s shoes are from Christian Louboutin. Styled by EJ King.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Lala recently went to Howard University wearing a striped Balmain bodysuit paired perfectly with black cargo style pants and snakeskin heels.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hot momma Slick Woods was recently spotted wearing FW17 LaQuan Smith brown croquet style, off the shoulder mini dress. Snap back game on point.

Shop recent pieces more from LaQuan Smith:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

A Top 6 Looks regular – Ashanti, hit the stage in a crystal encrusted Angel Brinks set and Balmain thigh high boots, finished off with Versace sunglasses. Styled by Wilford Lenov.

As always, we would love to know your thoughts! Let us know who is the hottest of the hot in the comments.