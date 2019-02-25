Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/25/19: Oscars Special. Regina King Oscar de la Renta, Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford, Angela Bassett in Reem Acra and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Yesterday marked the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles and as always your favorite celebrities came through with their looks for one of the most watched red carpets of the year. This year we saw lots of vivid brights, sparkly embellishments and ruffles. Various shades of pink ruled the carpet, as well as strapless and one-shoulder ensembles appeared to be the pick of the trends. Check our our Instagram @FashionBombDaily for the full list of red carpet and after party looks.

Regina King accepted her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in an angelic white Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with a thigh high spit.

Meagan Good wore a sexy sheer panelled Georges Chakra flowing dress.

One of the most talked about looks has to be Jennifer Lopez sparkling down the red carpet in this one of a kind Tom Ford dress.

Amandla Stenberg rocked a Miu Miu dress with draped chain details on the bodice.

Lady in red, Jennifer Hudson in a one shoulder, ruffled Elie Saab gown.

Angela Bassett was a vision in a bright pink Reem Acra dress.

Congratulations to all the academy winners! Who do you think was best dressed at the Oscars? Let us know your thoughts on this year’s red carpet in the comments below.

