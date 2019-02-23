Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/23/2019: Tika Sumpter in Viktor and Rolf, Eva Marcille in Juan Carlos Obando, Kelly Rowland in Janishia, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Saturday, Bombers and Bombshells! The weekend is always full of big events and red carpet moments where our favorite celebs come slaying in their designer looks. You know Fashion Bomb Daily is always on the scene, flooding your feed with the best fashion moments! Let’s take a look at today’s top 6 most “liked” looks from our Instagram feed featuring Tika Sumpter, Kelly Rowland, Eva Marcille, and more.

Eva Marcille was showing off her modeling skills in a Juan Carlos Obando wrap dress along with a pair of neon Louboutin heels, styled by EJ King. Stunning!

Meghan Markle was seen leaving Morocco wearing custom a red Valentino dress, paying homage to the country’s flag. Bomb!

Get a similar look:

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard, and their daughter, Cali, took a trip to the Versace mansion! Cali matched her mommy’s fly in a Zimmermann dress and Chanel wore the Zimmerman’s “Juniper” dress. How adorable!

Shop their looks:

Tika Sumpter posed for the ‘gram in Viktor and Rolf. Hot!

Regina Hall was spotted at the Spirit Awards in LelaRose SS19 RTW. Elegant!

Kelly Rowland wore a Janashia SS19 RTW ensemble to the MARCO party in LA, styled by @kjmoody. Chic!

What's your favorite look?

Be sure to stay tuned as we cover the Oscars tomorrow night!