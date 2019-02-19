Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/19/2019: Tracee Ellis Ross in Santoni, Beyoncé and Lady GaGa in Christopher Kane, Meghan in Courreges, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells! Fashion Bomb Daily posts your favorite celebrity style and you guys “like” the looks. Based off your likes, we’ve rounded up Tuesday’s most popular looks! From Kylie covering Paper Magazine in Balenciaga to Meghan Markle heading to her baby shower in vintage Courreges, Tuesday’s looks have been overall bomb and chic. Let’s take a look!

Cindy Bruna wore a Stephane Rolland ensemble to the Naked Heart Foundation party in London. Bomb!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Kylie Jenner covered Paper Magazine in a new blonde hairdo and wearing Balenciaga, styled by Anna Trevelyan.

Beyonce and Lady GaGa were both seen in the red Christopher Kane FW18 lace mini dress! Who wore it better?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tracee Ellis Ross was joking around behind the scenes of Blackish in a striped ALC top, belted leather skirt, and Santoni suede boots. How chic!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Meghan Markle was seen in vintage Courreges coat, Hatch Maternity jeans, and a Carolina Herrera bag on her way to her baby shower. Stunning!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Eva Marcille posed in a Versace ensemble and Alexandre Vauthier boots. Hot!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Loving what you see? Shop the looks of your favorite stars and celebrities below each picture. Which look was your favorite?