Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/17/19: Mary J Blige in Safiyaa, Karrueche in Alexander Wang, Ayesha Curry in Petar Petrov and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s Sunday folks! Which means it is time for this week’s final Top 6 Looks of the Day before the start of a fresh week tomorrow. With Valentine’s Day, the end of New York Fashion Week and the start of London Fashion Week, fashion has never been so hot! Stars (and their stylists) have been pulling out all the stops when it comes to their lewks hunty. In today’s instalment, we see lots of bright colors and structured pieces including dresses, jackets and pants. To be the first to see all the best looks, be sure to follow @FashionBombDaily on Instagram, and start double tapping on your favorite looks to vote for tomorrow’s top 6!

Karrueche Tran in Alexander Wang dress with checked Topshop Jacket and Balenciaga bag, topped off with yellow pumps and an oh-so-chic beret. Perfectly styled by EJ King.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Angela Bassett posed for W magazine styled by Ruth E Carter, photographed by LaToya Ruby Fraizer and directed by Spike Lee. Iconic, Glamorous, Everything.

Repost from @FashionBombAfrica shows off a hot collaboration with Nigerian based brand Midget Giraffe and artist John Wright. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Mary J Blige in a stunning bright yellow Safiyaa ensemble for a screening of her new film, The Umbrella Academy.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Ayesha Curry debuts a new, shorter hair cut while rocking a Petar Petrov outfit and Prada on trend square-toe boots. Thoughts?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Karrueche makes another appearance in today’s Top 6 Looks, this time in the same pink Calvin Klein as UK born singer Dua Lipa. One question we got to ask is… who wore it better?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Which was your favorite look? Did you have a favorite look that didn’t feature?