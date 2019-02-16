Top 6 Looks Of The Day 2/16/19: Karrueche in Saint Laurent, Beyoncé in Christopher Kane, Ashanti in Stello, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Saturday, Bombers and Bombshells! NYFW has sadly come to an end, but that hasn’t stopped the celebs from giving us more style and looks! The weekends are for showing out and going out and Fashion Bomb Daily always catches your faves in their best looks. For today’s full rundown of looks, tune in to the Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram feed. But for now, let’s take a look at the looks that you guys “liked” the most for today’s Top 6 Looks of The Day!

From our Bomb Accessories, the Louis Vuitton Silhouette Ankle boots were a major hit! So chic!

Beyoncé was giving us loving vibes as she celebrated Valentine’s Day in a Christopher Kane FW18 RTW red mini dress! Bomb!

Skai Jackson was seen at Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood party in LA in Red Valentino, styled by Zadrian Smith.

Karrueche was spotted in NYC wearing a Saint Laurent dress and Topshop jacket paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, styled by EJ King.

Ashanti posed for the ‘gram in a look by Stello, styled by @wilfordlenov.

Toya Wright had a mother-daughter day with her little one in neon @dear.designer, styled by @therealnoigjeremy. Cute!

