Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/11/19 : Grammy Edition. Carbi B in Mugler, Michelle Obama in Sachin and Babi, Toni Braxton in Elie Madi and More!

Cardi_B_in_Mugler_Grammys

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Grammy Sunday, one of the hottest anticipated red carpets of the year and undoubtably the biggest night in music. Every year iconic looks are born (here’s looking at you Jlo in that Versace dress) The internet explodes with best and worst dressed lists, and here is @FashionBombDaily’s edition. Difference is, you fabulous Bombshells and Bombers chose this one.

To kick us off, we have Jennifer Lopez in Ralph and Russo couture. Big, wide brimmed hats are surely going to be a huge summer trend.

Jennifer_Lopez_in_Ralph_And_Russo_Grammys
Image: Getty Images

 

Tracee Ellis-Ross also wears Ralph and Russo couture. Tracee’s emerald suit jacket and wide leg pant outfit was by far one of the most popular looks from the Paris runway earlier this year. That snake detailing is a dream!

Tracee_Ellis_Ross_in_Ralph_And_Russo_Grammys
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Best Rap Album winner Cardi B wore a vintage Mugler look and absolutely owned the red carpet. Inspired by Venus, Cardi is a vision in this circa 1995-1996 satin velvet dress and embellished bodysuit.

Cardi_B_in_Mugler_Grammys
Image: Getty Images

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama made a graceful appearance in a glittering custom Sachin and Babi outfit.

Michelle_Obama_in_Sachin_and_Babi_Grammys
Image: Getty Images

 

Toni Braxton also glistened on the red carpet in a sheer ‘n’ sexy Elie Madi gown.

Toni_Braxton_in_Elie_Madi_Grammys
Image: AdMedia/ImageCollect

 

Hennessy Carolina made a statement in a bright orange Kaimin mini-dress with voluminous sleeves.

Hennessy_Carolina_in Kaimin_Grammys
Image: AdMedia/ImageCollect

 

Congratulations to all the winners! Which look was your favorite from the Grammy’s red carpet? Let us know in the comments below

