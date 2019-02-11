Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/11/19 : Grammy Edition. Carbi B in Mugler, Michelle Obama in Sachin and Babi, Toni Braxton in Elie Madi and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Grammy Sunday, one of the hottest anticipated red carpets of the year and undoubtably the biggest night in music. Every year iconic looks are born (here’s looking at you Jlo in that Versace dress) The internet explodes with best and worst dressed lists, and here is @FashionBombDaily’s edition. Difference is, you fabulous Bombshells and Bombers chose this one.

To kick us off, we have Jennifer Lopez in Ralph and Russo couture. Big, wide brimmed hats are surely going to be a huge summer trend.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Tracee Ellis-Ross also wears Ralph and Russo couture. Tracee’s emerald suit jacket and wide leg pant outfit was by far one of the most popular looks from the Paris runway earlier this year. That snake detailing is a dream!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Best Rap Album winner Cardi B wore a vintage Mugler look and absolutely owned the red carpet. Inspired by Venus, Cardi is a vision in this circa 1995-1996 satin velvet dress and embellished bodysuit.

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama made a graceful appearance in a glittering custom Sachin and Babi outfit.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Toni Braxton also glistened on the red carpet in a sheer ‘n’ sexy Elie Madi gown.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Hennessy Carolina made a statement in a bright orange Kaimin mini-dress with voluminous sleeves.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Congratulations to all the winners! Which look was your favorite from the Grammy’s red carpet? Let us know in the comments below