Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/10/19 : Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo, Normani in Rami Kadi, Fantasia in Lia Stublla and More!

Chloe_x_Halle_in_Paule_Ka

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Sunday Bombshells and Bombers! It’s Grammy weekend which means it’s been all about the pre-parties to get us excited for red carpet fashion later tonight. Be sure to keep your eye on @FashionBombDaily for the best celebrity outfits as the stars prepare to hit the carpet in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Jay-z, Normani and Khalid attended Pre-Grammys Roc Nation brunch. Beyoncé stunner in head to toe Balmain. Normani wore a beaded number by Rami Kadi. While Jay-z looked dapper in a pastel blue Frere suit complimenting Bey’s outfit perfectly.

Beyonce_in_Balmain_Normani_in_Rami_Kadi_Jay_Z_in_Frere_Khalid_Roc_Nation_Brunch
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Chloe x Halle in chic and modern Paule Ka ensembles to attend Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Party.

Chloe_x_Halle_in_Paule_Ka
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Fantasia wore a glitzy Lia Stublla one sleeved black mini-dress to Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Party.

Fantasia_in_Lia_Stublla
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Nazanin Mandi smouldered in NYC based designer Naeem Khan cut out gown to head to the biggest party of the awards season.

Nazanin_Mandi_in_Naeem_Khan
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Kylie Jenner was also in attendance at the party. Ms Jenner wore a strapless red Ralph & Russo floor length dress with thigh high slit, topped with ruffle detail and mini train.

Kylie_Jenner_in_Ralph_And_Russo
Image: Instagram/Reproduction

 

Meanwhile in London, Mary J Blige in Ralph & Russo couture to attend the BAFTA’s.

Mary_J_Blige_In_Ralph_And_Russo_Baftas
Image: Image Collect

Who had the best pre-grammy look? Are you excited for the Grammy’s? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like