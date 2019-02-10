Top 6 Looks of the Day 2/10/19 : Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo, Normani in Rami Kadi, Fantasia in Lia Stublla and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Sunday Bombshells and Bombers! It’s Grammy weekend which means it’s been all about the pre-parties to get us excited for red carpet fashion later tonight. Be sure to keep your eye on @FashionBombDaily for the best celebrity outfits as the stars prepare to hit the carpet in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Jay-z, Normani and Khalid attended Pre-Grammys Roc Nation brunch. Beyoncé stunner in head to toe Balmain. Normani wore a beaded number by Rami Kadi. While Jay-z looked dapper in a pastel blue Frere suit complimenting Bey’s outfit perfectly.

Chloe x Halle in chic and modern Paule Ka ensembles to attend Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Party.

Fantasia wore a glitzy Lia Stublla one sleeved black mini-dress to Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Party.

Nazanin Mandi smouldered in NYC based designer Naeem Khan cut out gown to head to the biggest party of the awards season.

Kylie Jenner was also in attendance at the party. Ms Jenner wore a strapless red Ralph & Russo floor length dress with thigh high slit, topped with ruffle detail and mini train.

Meanwhile in London, Mary J Blige in Ralph & Russo couture to attend the BAFTA’s.

Who had the best pre-grammy look? Are you excited for the Grammy’s? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.