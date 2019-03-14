Top 6 Looks Of The Day 03/14/2019: Chloe and Halle in Zimmermann and Chalayan, Ciara in Tom Ford, Ella Mai in Acler, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Friday eve, aka Thursday! We are almost to the weekend, Bombers and Bombshell. Seems like the celebrities are already gearing up for the weekend by attending events from designer parties and the iHeart Radio Awards! Today’s Top 6 Looks Of The Day features looks from Ciara in Tom Ford to Ella Mai in Acler. If you love what you see, be sure to shop the looks located below each photo!

Chloe and Halle attended the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner in La wearing Zimmermann (Chloe) and Chalayan (Halle), styled by Zerina Akers. Bomb!

Ciara attended the InStyle Dinner in NYC wearing a Tom Ford SS19 RTW ensemble. Stunning!

From our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, the Sai Sankoh look was a popular favorite today! Gorgeous!

Ella Mai was spotted on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Awards in an Acler blazer dress and Stuart Weitzman sandals, styled by Dianne Garcia. So chic!

Black Ink Crew’s, Donna Lombardi recently had a photo shoot wearing the Oyemwen tulle dress! Super cute!

Model girl gang! Models Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk posed together for a stunning group shot! Smalls wore Dion Lee, Delevingne wore Aadnevik, Jenner wore Ronny Kobo, Bieber in Tom Ford, and Elsa wore Rosie Assoulin. So much beauty in one pic!

