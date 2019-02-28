Top 6 Looks Of The Day 02/28/2019: Marlo Hampton in Albert Montris, Lebron James in John Elliot, Kash Doll and JuJu in Y/Project, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Thursday! Thursdays are for throwbacks, but of course Fashion Bomb Daily always has you covered with fresh, new looks from your favorite celebs. Today’s Top 6 Looks features looks from Kash Doll, JuJu, Marlo Hampton, and more!

Love what you see? Shop the looks below each pic!

From our Throwback Thursday of Bomb Accessories, Kelis was rocking a pair of bright blue oval sunnies in the early 2000s. Cute!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Kash Doll and JuJu were both spotted in Y/Project tartan boots. Who wore it best?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Marlo Hampton stepped out in a one sleeved Albert Montris custom dress. Hot!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Fashion Bomb Africa flash! Nigerian designer, Andrea Imayah, was seen in her own olive green ensemble. Stunning!

Lebron James was seen in a John Elliott leather jacket, Tom Ford pants, and Nike printed sneakers for game night at the Staples Center. Bomb!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

From our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s bestsellers, the green Oyemwen high low tutu was a favorite for today!

Shop the Oyemwen skirt here.

Which look is your favorite? Tell us below in the comments.