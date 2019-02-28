Top 6 Looks Of The Day 02/28/2019: Marlo Hampton in Albert Montris, Lebron James in John Elliot, Kash Doll and JuJu in Y/Project, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Thursday! Thursdays are for throwbacks, but of course Fashion Bomb Daily always has you covered with fresh, new looks from your favorite celebs. Today’s Top 6 Looks features looks from Kash Doll, JuJu, Marlo Hampton, and more!

Love what you see? Shop the looks below each pic!

Via @2000sgal

From our Throwback Thursday of Bomb Accessories, Kelis was rocking a pair of bright blue oval sunnies in the early 2000s. Cute!

Instagram/Reproduction

Kash Doll and JuJu were both spotted in Y/Project tartan boots. Who wore it best?

Instagram/Reproduction

Marlo Hampton stepped out in a one sleeved Albert Montris custom dress. Hot!

Instagram/Reproduction

Fashion Bomb Africa flash! Nigerian designer, Andrea Imayah, was seen in her own olive green ensemble. Stunning!

Instagram/Reproduction

Lebron James was seen in a John Elliott leather jacket, Tom Ford pants, and Nike printed sneakers for game night at the Staples Center. Bomb!

Instagram/Reproduction

From our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop’s bestsellers, the green Oyemwen high low tutu was a favorite for today!

Shop the Oyemwen skirt here.

Which look is your favorite? Tell us below in the comments.

