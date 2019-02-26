Top 6 Looks Of The Day 02/26/2019: Porsha Williams in Lavie By CK, June Ambrose in Stello, Kim Kardashian in Mugler, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells! We are winding down from the excitement of the Academy Awards, however the thrill of style never stops in the world of fashion. Fashion Bomb Daily posts your favorite celebrity looks and we gather the best looks of the day brought to us by your “liking” on Instagram. Today’s Top 6 Looks of The Day features looks from Porsha Williams and her growing baby bump, Kim Kardashian in Montreal, and June Ambrose giving us post-Oscar slay.

Porsha Williams showed off her baby bump in a recent maternity shoot in a custom Lavie By CK dress. Bomb!

From our Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, our Olayemii handbag was a popular favorite today. Super cute, right?

Shop the look here.

You ask and we deliver! A fellow follower asked where JLo got her earrings from and we found that she got her earrings from Jennifer Zeuner. Love them? Use the code “JLo” for 20% off at JenniferZeuner.com.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Kim Kardashian visited an exhibition for the Mugler house in Motreal wearing a vintage Mugler dress from the 1994 “Longchamps” collection. Chic!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

June Ambrose struck a pose in a Stello dress post-Oscars for an after party. Stunning!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

From our Bombshell Of The Day, Jackie Aina was another favorite of the day sporting a floral Dolce and Gabbana suit. Hot!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Love what you see? Shop and tell us what was your favorite look.