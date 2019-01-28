Top 5 Looks of the Day: Yara Shahidi in Fendi, Angela Bassett in Georges Chakra, Aja Naomi King in Ralph and Russo and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The morning after the SAG awards, and what a red carpet it was for its 25th annual ceremony. As always, @FashionBombDaily did not let you down and covered all the best looks by this years top film stars. Black Panther won big, and the cast took home two outstanding awards. While British actress Emily Blunt picked up Best Supporting Actress for A Quiet Place, while Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Green Book. Rami Malek was crowned Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody and Glenn Close won Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

Here are the best looks from the event chosen by you.

Mandy Moore in a black Jason Wu gown with embellished neckline to the SAG Awards.

Yara Shahidi wore this glittering Fendi jumpsuit with tulle skirt styled by Jason Bolden.

Living legend Angela Bassett wore a Georges Chakra gown to pick up her award with the rest of the Black Panther cast.

How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King in a sultry golden yellow one shoulder Ralph and Russo gown.

Aside from the SAG Awards, we also had this who wore it better between Beyonce and Miguel’s longtime partner, model Nazanin Mandi in a red Maria Escote set. Our Instagram stories show that Bee took the title – do you agree?

