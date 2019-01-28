Top 5 Looks of the Day: Yara Shahidi in Fendi, Angela Bassett in Georges Chakra, Aja Naomi King in Ralph and Russo and More!

Angela_Bassett_in_Georges_Chakra_SAG_Awards

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The morning after the SAG awards, and what a red carpet it was for its 25th annual ceremony. As always, @FashionBombDaily did not let you down and covered all the best looks by this years top film stars. Black Panther won big, and the cast took home two outstanding awards. While British actress Emily Blunt picked up Best Supporting Actress for A Quiet Place, while Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Green Book. Rami Malek was crowned Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody and Glenn Close won Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

Here are the best looks from the event chosen by you.

Mandy Moore in a black Jason Wu gown with embellished neckline to the SAG Awards.

Mandy_Moore_Jason_Wu_Black_Gown_SAG_Awards
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Yara Shahidi wore this glittering Fendi jumpsuit with tulle skirt styled by Jason Bolden.

Yara_Shahidi_in_Fendi_Jumpsuit_SAG_Awards
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Living legend Angela Bassett wore a Georges Chakra gown to pick up her award with the rest of the Black Panther cast.

Angela_Bassett_in_Georges_Chakra_SAG_Awards
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King in a sultry golden yellow one shoulder Ralph and Russo gown.

Aja_Naomi_King_Yellow_Ralph_Russo_Dress_SAG_Awards
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Aside from the SAG Awards, we also had this who wore it better between Beyonce and Miguel’s longtime partner, model Nazanin Mandi in a red Maria Escote set. Our Instagram stories show that Bee took the title – do you agree?

Beyonce_And_Nazanin_Mandi_in_Red_Maria_Escote_Set
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Who had the best outfit at this year’s SAG awards? Tune in tomorrow for all the best looks over the next 24 hours. In the meantime visit our Instagram page and start hitting that ‘Like’ button and maybe your favorite outfit will feature.

