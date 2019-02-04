Top 5 Looks of the Day: Teyana Taylor in Sies Marjan, Rihanna in Celine, Ashanti in Michael Costello and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Unless you have been living under a rock, it was of course Super Bowl Weekend and all your favourite celebs flocked to ATL to watch one of the biggest games in the sporting calendar. Not to mention, for all the pre and post game parties. The stars pulled together some LEWKS throughout the whole weekend. @FashionBombDaily as always showcased all the best and hottest looks. Below we round up the Top 5 from the last 24 hours. Don’t forget to vote on your favourite in the comments.

Teyana Taylor looked comfy and chic over the weekend rocking a red Sies Marjan 2 piece set.

Monica Brown posed for the ‘gram with girl-gang Tiny Harris and Toya Wright. Monica rocked a patterned Balenciaga number, while Tiny Harris mixed her Alice and Olivia jumper with Topshop jeans and two tone Christian Louboutin booties. Toya Write wore a full outfit by our favorite ATL boutique, Pressed. Matching the look with Guiseppe Zanotti heels and Chanel bag.

Another Monica Brown look, but this time for a new edition of Who Wore It Better? Both bombshells, Monica Brown and Marlo Hampton was spotted wearing this $4,700 Gucci jacket. Marlo changed up the look and wore the coat as a dress to attend Super Bowl Music Fest, matching the look with silver boots. While Monica went for a slightly more causal look pairing the jacket with jeans and white polo neck. As always, let us know in the comments Who Wore It Better?

Ashanti looked totally chic in a Michael Costello black gown with sexy double split and embellished bodice to Super Bowl Music Fest. Also, loving the blonde bob look!

In other news, RiRi stepped out in New York City in an absolute dream of a fur coat by Celine. I spy another shot of the highly anticipated Fenty shades. Come on sis, when is the release date?

After an eventful, fashion and sport filled weekend we would love to know, who had the best look out of the top 5?