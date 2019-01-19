Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Taraji P. Henson in Solace, Steve Harvey in Louis Vuitton, Claire Sulmers in istylebysonia, and more!

By; Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Saturday, Bombers and Bombshells! Our Top 5 Looks Of The Day are filled with nothing but pure glitz and glam as the celebs have been giving us their weekend’s best. From Taraji P. Henson to our very own Editor-In-Chief, Claire Sulmers, the looks for today are just…bomb! Be sure to head over to the Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram feed to view the full rundown of looks. But for now, let’s take a look at our Top 5 Looks Of The Day!

Taraji P. Henson wore Solace Resort 2019 to her screening of her upcoming movie, What Men Want. Stunning!

Steve Harvey celebrated his birthday with his wife, Marjorie Harvey, in a $2,580 Louis Vuitton jacket.

Our EIC, Claire Sulmers, was rocking our #BombProductOfTheDay which was the istylebysonia “I Love This Fashion $hit” coat!

Three Bombshells were featured in today’s “Who Wore It Best”: Garbriella Waheed Sanders, Keyshia Ka’oir, and Malaysia Pargo were all spotted in #3,295 Louboutin leopard studded Meltrolisse boots.

Milano Di Rouge was looking BOMB in her very own Milano Di rouge brand coat and Gucci monogram tights!