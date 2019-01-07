Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Regina King in Alberta Ferretti, Michael B Jordan in Burberry, Keyshia Ka’oir in Charnel Zoe, and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The 76th annual Golden Globes were held on Sunday night and @FashionBombDaily covered all of the best outfits from the prestigious event. As you would expect, most of our top looks of the day today are of those who walked the red carpet. For the full rundown visit our Instagram page, but for now you can take a look at the top 5 below:

Regina King was in attendance wearing a glittering pink Alberta Ferretti gown.

Top-5-Looks-Of-The-Day-Monday-7th-January-5
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Repost from @FashionBombMen showing Michael B Jordan in Burberry with his stylist Ade Samuel by his side.

Top-5-Looks-Of-The-Day-Monday-7th-January-4
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Sterling K Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe at HBO’s Golden Globes after party. Ryan wore Christian Siriano PF18 gown.

Top-5-Looks-Of-The-Day-Monday-7th-January-3
Image credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Charlize Theron stunned in monochromatic Dior.

Top-5-Looks-Of-The-Day-Monday-7th-January
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Keyshia Ka’Oir wasn’t in attendance to the Golden Globes, but she celebrated her birthday in a Charbel Zoe Couture Swarovski incrusted floor length dress.

Top-5-Looks-Of-The-Day-Monday-7th-January-2
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Which is your favorite look from the day? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.

