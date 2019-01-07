Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Regina King in Alberta Ferretti, Michael B Jordan in Burberry, Keyshia Ka’oir in Charnel Zoe, and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

The 76th annual Golden Globes were held on Sunday night and @FashionBombDaily covered all of the best outfits from the prestigious event. As you would expect, most of our top looks of the day today are of those who walked the red carpet. For the full rundown visit our Instagram page, but for now you can take a look at the top 5 below:

Regina King was in attendance wearing a glittering pink Alberta Ferretti gown.

Repost from @FashionBombMen showing Michael B Jordan in Burberry with his stylist Ade Samuel by his side.

Sterling K Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe at HBO’s Golden Globes after party. Ryan wore Christian Siriano PF18 gown.

Charlize Theron stunned in monochromatic Dior.

Keyshia Ka’Oir wasn’t in attendance to the Golden Globes, but she celebrated her birthday in a Charbel Zoe Couture Swarovski incrusted floor length dress.

Which is your favorite look from the day? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.