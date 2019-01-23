Top 5 Looks of the Day: Ralph & Russo Couture Runway, Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Kylie Jenner in Balenciaga and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s Paris Couture Fashion Week and @FashionBombDaily has been (and will continue) covering the best runways of the week. Be sure to keep your eye on our page and stay up to date with the latest. So far, we’ve seen structured lines and silhouettes at Iris van Herpen, monochrome magic at Alexandre Vauthier, feminine pieces at Chanel and fashion icon Naomi Campbell strutting at Valentino. As always, our Top 5 Looks of the Day have been chosen by you through our Instagram feed. Take a look below at today’s looks:

A quick repost from @FashionBombKids shows Tia Mowry’s adorable little girl, Cairo Hardrict, in a cute fruit print onesie topped off with a bow headband by Noell Jane. So on trend!

Kylie Jenner wears a Balenciaga checked blazer with Rayna lingerie set and Fendi socks in a recent photoshoot. Hot! Or Hmm…?

Ralph & Russo held their Spring/Summer ’19 catwalk in Paris showcasing romantic style dresses, all white looks and statement making bright suits.

Still one of the hottest duo’s around at the moment, Bomb Accessories shone a light on these sheer black cases by Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh.

Tracee Ellis Ross went to Chateau Marmont in an all white Carolina Herrera suit styled by Karla Welch.

Which has been your hottest of the hot look? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.