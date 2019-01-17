Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Naomi Campbell in Louis Vuitton, Remy Ma and Premadonna87 in Fendi, Rita Ora in Salvatore Ferragamo, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

We’re almost to the weekend, so happy almost-Friday! The fashion spotlight has been shining overseas as Paris Men’s Fashion Week has been in full swing and heating things up for the fashion world. Virgil Abloh debuted the Louis Vuitton Men’s collection which was was nothing shy of outstanding. No wonder today’s Top 5 looks have been filled with Louis Vuitton. To check out all of the looks from today, be sure to visit The Fashion Bomb Daily feed. But for now, let’s tune into our Top 5 Looks Of The Day for our best looks from this Thursday!

Naomi Campbell went to the Louis Vuitton FW19 Menswear show in custom Louis Vuitton.

Caught in the midst of our “Who Wore It Best” feature, Remy Ma and Premadonna87 both were spotted rocking a 1,790 Fendi dress and their baby bumps.

While out doing press, Rita Ora was seen in NYC wearing Salvatore Ferragamo SS19 RTw.

Fashion designer, Gabriella Waheed Saunders, was posted on the ‘gram with her son in Louis Vuitton outfits.

Stylist, DiAndre Tristan, was seen sporting a Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton bag, Off-White x Nike sneakers, and Gucci monogram pants.

