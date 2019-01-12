Top 5 Looks of the Day: Lil Kim in Stephen Goudeau, Peyton List in Nadya Dyzak, Quincy in Zegna, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Cheers to the weekend, Bombers and Bombshells! Hope you are enjoying your weekend whether you are relaxing or hard at work. Whether you’ve been working hard or chilling hard, we got you covered on the looks that you missed for today. From Lil Kim to Teyana Taylor, let’s take a look at today’s stylish Top 5 Look of the Day! For all looks from today, be sure to check the Fashion Bomb Daily IG feed!

Lil Kim heating up the ‘gram in this stunning Stephen Goudeau SS19 RTW gown.

Peyton List in Nadya Dyzak SS18 RTW at the Anthem of a Teenage Prophet premiere in LA.

Quincy made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, wearing Zegna plaid suit and $1,300 Louboutin sneakers.

Nomzamo Mbatha, South African Media Personality, hosted the ANC 107 wearing Lindo Mnguni

Teyana Taylor turning heads in her Fashion Nova dress. yas, hunty!

So tell us, Bombers and Bombshells, what’s your favorite look?