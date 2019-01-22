Top 5 Looks of the Day: Kat Graham and Beyoncé in Zimmermann, Tracee Ellis Ross in Delpozo, Mya in Oththan, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells! It is sad to see the long holiday weekend come to an end, but we’ve got some bomb looks to cheer you up. To view all of today’s looks, be sure to head over to the Fashion Bomb Daily feed and give us a follow so you never have to miss any looks. From Tracee Ellis Ross giving us life in her award-nominating fit to Mya taking us back to the 90s, today’s Top 5 Looks Of The Day are effortlessly chic.

Kat Graham and Beyoncé both wore a Zimmermann dress. Who wore it better?

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a pink Delpozo Resort 2019 look to the announcement of the Oscar nominees. Super chic!

Mya performed in LA at Microsoft Theater for the R&B Rewind in a custom 90s fit made by Oththan. Giving me life!

Today’s Fashion Bomb Kid was Janel from France was seen sporting a Bandits and Bandits Girl ‘Butterfly’ coat. She is too fly!

Iris Van Herpen held its latest couture show in Paris recently which featured stunning gowns with eye-capturing pleats and structured silhouettes. Amazing!

What are your favorite looks, Bombers and Bombshells? Tell us below!