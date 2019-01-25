Top 5 Looks of the Day: Georges Hoekia SS19 Couture Runway, Beyonce in Marques Almeida, Camila Coelho in Balmain and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It’s officially the start of the weekend and what a week it has been! The talk of this week has got to be the Paris Haute Couture runways. Designers really brought it this season with their designs, so much so it is actually hard to choose the best one. Of course, @FashionBombDaily had you covered with all the best looks so you can decide which was your favorites. Aside from the runway, we have seen some fierce looks off the runway too. Take a peep at our top 5 looks from the past 24 hours to see who you thought have been the best dressed.

Wrapping up couture week, we saw indescribably beautiful dresses from Georges Hobekia. Take a look at our Instagram to see more of the looks from this runway and we challenge you to choose your favorite! Long and flowy, short and chic or glittering gowns. This runway had something for everyone.

Camila Coelho attended Olivier Rousteing’s first couture runway as Creative Director for Balmain, in this stunning white Balmain look.

We love asking who wore it better, and it was a pretty close one between Angela Simmons and Nafessa Williams in this Arianne Elmy striped top with voluminous sleeves. Who do you think wore it best?

Queen Bee never fails to look impeccable, we especially loved her recent look by Marques Almeida. Stripes are certainly a popular pattern in today’s top looks.

Finally a quick repost from @FashionBombKids saw Beyonce mini-me Blue Ivy rocking this floral Lola and the Boys tracksuit while hanging with her superstar mum.

What did you think to couture week? Do you have a favorite look from our top 5?