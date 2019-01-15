Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Fantasia in HarryHalim, Kourtney Kardashian in Jean Paul Gaultier, Rihanna in Vetements, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells! The weekend was filled with much buzz and excitement from the Critics Choice Awards and its red carpet looks, but it seems like the celebrities just aren’t letting up. Glamour is clearly an everyday thing as the stars have still been giving us their absolute best looks. While the Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram feed gives you all of the looks from today, we’re here to give you the rundown of the Top 5 looks from today.

Here are the Top 5 Looks of the Day:

Fantasia wore a HarryHalim python outfit and Jessica Rich heels to a performance. Styled by Daniel Hawkins.

Kourtney Kardashian wore an ensemble for Jean Peal Gaultier’s SS15 collection to John Legend’s birthday party over the weekend. Styled by Dani Michelle.

Rihanna was spotted out in NYC in a Vetements blazer, Maison Margiela bodysuit, Citizens of Humanity jeans, and a Dior Addict lockbox bag topped off with a pair of Fenty sunglasses. Could Rih be dropping Fenty sunglasses soon?

Chrissy Teigen wore an Abodi SS19 RTw dress to the Aretha Franklin Tribute.

There was a Kardashian takeover at Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kim Kardashian wore a Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble with Yeezy boots, Kourtney Kardashian wore a Dolce and Gabbana dress, and Khloe Kardashian wore a white suit.

What’s your favorite look? Tell us below!