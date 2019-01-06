Top 5 Looks of the Day : Draya Michelle and Joie Chavis in Balenciaga, Laura Harrier in Altuzarra, Nipsey Hustle in Gucci, and More!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

If you are not already following Fashion Bomb Daily on Instagram, where have you been?! Our Instagram page @FashionBombDaily may have been through the wars in this past year, but we have now reached the other side stronger than ever. @FashionBombDaily is the perfect place to get daily inspiration, latest celebrity looks and your instant Fashion Bomb Daily fix.

In this new daily feature, Top 5 Looks of the Day, we will take a look at favourite outfits chosen by you through our Instagram account. If you want to take part in the tomorrow’s instalment, follow @FashionBombDaily and start double tapping!

1. Draya Michele and Joie Chavis in Balenciaga logo boots. We got to ask, who wore it better?

2. Laura Harrier wore Altuzarra SS19 RTW to attend BAFTA Tea Party in LA



3. A quick repost from @fashionbombmen showed Nipsey Hussle in Gucci

4. Janet Mock also attended the BAFTA Tea Party, wearing Marc Jacobs

5. Another repost, this time from @fashionbombafrica showing Jultitha Kabete at L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival in Dona Matoshi

Which is your favorite look out of the top 5? Stay tuned for tomorrow’s round up