Top 5 Looks of the Day : Draya Michelle and Joie Chavis in Balenciaga, Laura Harrier in Altuzarra, Nipsey Hustle in Gucci, and More!

Top-5-Looks-of-the-Day-Sunday-6th-January-4

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

1. Draya Michele and Joie Chavis in Balenciaga logo boots. We got to ask, who wore it better?

Top-5-Looks-of-the-Day-Sunday-6th-January-4
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

2. Laura Harrier wore Altuzarra SS19 RTW to attend BAFTA Tea Party in LA

Top-5-Looks-of-the-Day-Sunday-6th-January-5
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

3. A quick repost from @fashionbombmen showed Nipsey Hussle in Gucci

Top-5-Looks-of-the-Day-Sunday-6th-January-3
Image Credit: Instagram/@kxnya

4. Janet Mock also attended the BAFTA Tea Party, wearing Marc Jacobs

Top-5-Looks-of-the-Day-Sunday-6th-January-2
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

5.  Another repost, this time from @fashionbombafrica showing Jultitha Kabete at L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival in Dona Matoshi

Top-5-Looks-of-the-Day-Sunday-6th-January
Image credit: Instagram/@julitha.kabete

Which is your favorite look out of the top 5? Stay tuned for tomorrow’s round up

