Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Ciara in YSL, Taraji P. Henson in Ralph and Russo, Kelly Rowland in Maison Lords and Fools Paris, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Red carpet season is definitely among us as we have witnessed the award ceremonies such SAG Awards and movie premieres such as What Men Want in just the past couple of days! The stars know how to show up and show out in their red carpet’s best. You already know Fashion Bomb Daily has got you covered with the best looks for today. To check out all the looks from the day, be sure to head over to our Instagram feed. But for now, let’s tune in today’s Top 5 Looks Of The Day!

Ciara covered Vogue Arabia in YSL which was captured by Mariona Vivanco! Stunning!

Taraji P. Henson wore a sparkly and flattering Ralph and Russo FW18 Couture gown to the premiere of her latest movie, What Men Want. Bomb!

Kelly Rowland was spotted at the What Men Want premiere in a Maison Lords and Fools Paris gold jacquard suit. Super cute!

Shay Mitchell wore a Ester Abner SS19 black gown to the Pre-SAG Awards Party. So chic!

From today’s roundup of Bomb Accessories, Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton Millionaire 1.1 sunglasses took the win for most popular! Hot!

What’s your favorite look from today? Let us know below!