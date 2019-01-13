Top 5 Looks of the Day: Ciara in KEVA J, Keyshia Ka’oir in Dior, Remy Ma in Chiara Boni La Petit Robe and more!

Ciara_in_Keva_J_Swimwear

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Sunday Bombshell’s and Bomber’s. Time to clear up those Sunday night blues with today’s Top 5 Looks of the Day from @FashionBombDaily. Today we have on trend prints, stylish mama’s and vacay styling. Which is going to be your favorite?

Remy Ma looks amazing in an emerald green Chiara Boni La Petit Robe asymmetric dress. Who would’ve guessed she just gave birth a month ago?!

Remy_Ma_in_Chiara_Boni_La_Petite_Robe
Image credit: @remyma

Fashion designer Shateria Moragne-el rocks winter’s hottest print – plaid. Wearing an Off-White shirt with Kill Wardrobe pants and Christian Louboutin white boots.

Shateria_Moragne-El_in_Off_White_and_Kill_wardrobePNG
Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Ciara chasing that winter sun in Basic Bae swimsuit by swimwear brand KEVA J.

Ciara_in_Keva_J_Swimwear
Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Marlo Hampton pairs Fila checkered pants paired with a Chanel scarf and Christian Louboutin booties. Hot or Hmm?

Marlo_Hampton_in_Fila_and_Chanel_And_Christian_Louboutin
Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Couples that dress together, stay together. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir looking like #CoupleGoals in matching Dior pieces.

Gucci_Mane_Keyshia_Kaoir_in_Dior
Image Credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Keep your eyes on @FashionBombDaily for all the best celebrity looks!

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like