Top 5 Looks of the Day: Ciara in KEVA J, Keyshia Ka’oir in Dior, Remy Ma in Chiara Boni La Petit Robe and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Sunday Bombshell’s and Bomber’s. Time to clear up those Sunday night blues with today’s Top 5 Looks of the Day from @FashionBombDaily. Today we have on trend prints, stylish mama’s and vacay styling. Which is going to be your favorite?

Remy Ma looks amazing in an emerald green Chiara Boni La Petit Robe asymmetric dress. Who would’ve guessed she just gave birth a month ago?!

Fashion designer Shateria Moragne-el rocks winter’s hottest print – plaid. Wearing an Off-White shirt with Kill Wardrobe pants and Christian Louboutin white boots.

Ciara chasing that winter sun in Basic Bae swimsuit by swimwear brand KEVA J.

Marlo Hampton pairs Fila checkered pants paired with a Chanel scarf and Christian Louboutin booties. Hot or Hmm?

Couples that dress together, stay together. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir looking like #CoupleGoals in matching Dior pieces.

