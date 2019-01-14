Top 5 Looks of the Day: Chrissy Teigen in Masion Yeya, Angela Bassett in Pinko, Charlize Theron in Givenchy and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Happy Monday Bombshells and Bombers! You made it through the day! It’s is time to make the start of your week that little bit better with today’s edition of Top 5 Looks of the Day from our Instagram feed. The looks today feature from the Critics Choice Awards that were held on Sunday night, as well as a very special 40th star-studded birthday party thrown over the weekend. Take a look below.

Airport flow! Rihanna wears Raf Simmons denim shirt jacket paired with Trapstar London sweatshirt. Topped off with Off-White x Warby Parker sunglasses and Ugg boots while at JFK. Who else is in love with that Dior tote??

Critics Choice Awards was another red carpet must watch! Charlize Theron dazzles in Givenchy.

Regina King also attended, wearing a glittering Michael Kors purple jewelled floor length dress.

Chrissy Teigen looked angelic in a white Masion Yeya gown for the event.

Speaking of Chrissy Teigen, she threw her hubby John Legend a casino royale themed 40th birthday over the weekend. All your favorite VIPs were in attendance, including musical icon Angela Bassett in a sequinned Pinko black dress.

Which is the hottest of the hottest looks today? Let us know in the comments below!