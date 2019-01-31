Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Cardi B in Hermes, Tracee Ellis Ross in Vetements, Meghan Markle in Givenchy, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells! It may be freezing outside, but the looks from our Instagram feed today have been HOT! The celebrities are not letting the cold weather stop them from looking bomb. Fashion Bomb Daily always covers the best celebrity looks, so be sure to tune in to the Instagram feed for all of today’s looks! On the other hand, let’s take a look at today’s Top 5 Looks Of The Day which features Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B, Jackie Aina, and more!

The Fashion Bomb Daily Shop just got a new arrival today: the yellow tutu skirt from Oyemwen! Would you rock it?

Cardi B went to court in style as she came through dripping in a fur coat and Hermes bag! Slay!

Tracee Ellis Ross dropped a gem on the ‘gram today of her wearing a cropped Vetements sweatshirt. Bomb!

Meghan Markle was spotted visting ACU wearing a Givenchy outfit! How chic!

Jackie Aina was sitting prim and proper in her Oyemwen tutu skirt which is our Bomb Product Of The Day!

