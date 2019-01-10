Top 5 Looks of the Day: Cardi B in Christian Siriano, Regina King in Zac Posen, Kylie Jenner in House of CB and more!

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

Just as we started wind down after the fashion excitement from this years Golden Globes, the stars keep serving us more lewks! Whether it be attending gala’s, movie screenings or just lounging on a limited edition Campana x Kaws chair (à la Kylie) @FashionBombDaily has got it covered. Take a look at the best looks from Wednesday 9th January below.

One of the last of the Golden Globes pics shows Heidi Klum wearing FW18 couture Paolo Sebastian to attend Instyle’s Golden Globes after party in LA.

Image credit: Admedia/ImageCollect

Lavender is Cardi B’s color! She looked stunning in this Christian Siriano number paired with a contrasting yellow Hermes bag and white Gianvito Rossi pumps while filming Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow.

Image credit: @ravieb

The NBR Awards were held in NYC on Tuesday night and Regina King stunned everyone in this beautiful Zac Posen number.

Image credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner rocked a $179 little black dress from celeb favorite, House of CB.

Image credit: Instagram/Reproduction

Tracee Ellis Ross went to the LA screening of ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ in Dapper Dan x Gucci ensemble. Hot or hmm?

Image credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Do you have a favorite from the top 5? Watch this space for tomorrow’s instalment! In the meantime, keep up to date by following @FashionBombDaily on Instagram.

