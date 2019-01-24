Top 5 Looks Of The Day: Cardi B in CHAEnewyork, Hood Celebrity in JunJie, Givenchy Couture Runway, and more!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Happy Thursday, Bombers and Bombshells! Couture fashion week has sadly come to the end, but the looks are still giving us chills! Fashion Bomb Daily always stays on top of the hottest looks everyday of the week and we’ve always got you covered. From Cardi B looking stylish in her Pepsi commercial snippet to Hood Celebrity showing off her edgy chic style, let’s take a look at the Top 5 Looks Of The Day!

Cardi B released a snippet of her commercial with Pepsi for the 2019 Super Bowl! She was spotted in a CHAEnewyork checkered dress!

Courtesy of Pepsi

Hood Celebrity sat down with the Fashion Bomb team for an exclusive interview and shoot, wearing a JunJie bodysuit and jacket with Vivian Sredni boots! Shot by Kat Morgan, Art director: Dante Blandshaw, Styled by Raytell Bridges, Makeup by Deb Padilla, Hair styled by Dante Blandshaw, and Nails by Barry’s Beauty Bar.

For today’s Bomb Accessories, the Chanel ball-shaped clutch took home the trophy. Would you rock it?

For our Tall Fashionistas, Jesse Queen the Collection provided a popular look: liquid leggings with a 42 inch seam! Thoughts?

Givenchy Couture SS19 held a runway show was filled with high fashion sophistication featuring tailored suits, sheer material, and voluminous sleeves!

