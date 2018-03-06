The Top 10 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Looks with Kendell Jenner in Redemption, Angela Bassett in Teresa Helbig, Lupita Nyong’o in Armani Prive, and More!

After the show is the after-party! If you thought the glam stopped on the red carpet, think again. While there were plenty of fetes after the Academy Awards, a lot of stars stopped by Vanity Fair’s annual celebration. We gathered the top looks based on your Instagram likes, who’s ready for the heat?! Get into it below!

Kendell Jenner, you did that! She wore the LBD of all LBD’s. What is there not to love about this look?! The youngest of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan attended the party baring all legs in a mini Redemption dress with a deep plunging neck. We can’t forget those statement sleeves that stole the show. This look is a head turner for sure, Kendell certainly wow’ed everyone.

Queen Angela Bassett brought color to the carpet, sparking in a Teresa Helbig pantsuit. The ageless beauty brought out the red hues of the ensemble with red strap sandals. This hair is giving all the life and put the cherry on top of this bomb look.

Behold, Miss Halle Berry! She showed off her hot legs rocking a mini embellished Zuhair Murad dress. In addition to her legs, Halle showed off cleavage with the low cut look and served every bit of class. She is such a beauty!

As if her Oscars red carpet dress wasn’t enough, Lupita kept the heat coming at the after-party! She was a vision in a sleek Armani Prive gown. The deep cut in the front and side cut-outs flattered the actress’ shape so well. Lupita nails it everytime!

Can this beauty do any wrong?! Zendaya stunned in a champagne Michael Kors gown. The dress had a slim fitting shape at the top and curved into tulle detailing. Zendaya was a favorite from readers who commented, “She has knocked it out of the park with this stunning outfit. It’s perfect,” and “Wow! I thought I loved her first dress! Amazing!” She was indeed a vision.

Talk about a drape! Jasmine Tookes glowed in a draped Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture gown. The metallic dress was a great choice for Tookes’ skin tone that looked luminous on the carpet. The caped sleeve detail made the look even more stunning! Bravo, Jasmine.

Salma Hayek did it for the culture on the carpet! The actress was draped in a Gucci x Dapper Dan Atelier dress. Yes—Dapper Dan on the red carpet! The pink two-piece set featured Gucci logo embellishment and had Dapper Dan’s name bedazzled on the back. We’re here for the representation!

Danai Gurira made an entrance in a sleek white Gabriela Hearst dress, but what she accessorized with is what turned heads. The Black Panther actress had white hair art designed on the side of her head combining the white hues with a pop of red lip. This is so simple and chic, yet fierce at the same time. Love it, Danai!

Kerry Washington took a risk in an Alexandre Vauthier one-shoulder dress. This look was far from Washington’s usual carpet looks, but the edgy route looks good on her. The sequin shoulder pizazz along with her red lip and pink earrings definitely brought out the look and elevated it from a simple black ensemble.

Who wore your favorite look?