Top 10 Looks From Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscar Party: Ciara and Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo, Tracee Ellis Ross in Zuhari Murad SS20 Couture + more!

Ciara takes our number 1 spot wearing Ralph & Russo. This black sheer ensemble is embellished with crystals and has a matching head piece.

2. Kylie Jenner, also wearing Ralph & Russo, stepped out in an black and silver sequin martini shaped gown, coming in at number 2.

3. Kerry Washington is third in a multi colored tribal print 2 piece by Zuhair Murad. The base color is gold, and the top is a long sleeved crop.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross also in Zuhair Murad SS20 Couture.

5. Number 5 is Adriana Lima in a white dress with a high slit, again by Ralph & Russo, paired with diamond embellished tights.

6. Halima Aden wore a black mermaid dress with matching headpiece by Fang. It has 3D pleated circles on the bodice and head wrap.

8. Tessa Thomas in Versace.

9. Jasmine Tooks wore an off the shoulder black embellished dress by Georges Hobeika.

10. Megalyne Chikuwoke wore an all white dress by Hamel, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.

It’s hard to choose, but which look is your favorite?