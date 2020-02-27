Top 10 Looks from the 2020 NAACP Awards: Rihanna in a Purple Gown by Givenchy, Lizzo in a Custom Mary Katrartzou and More!!

The 51st annual NAACP awards were held in California, honoring achievements of people of color in 2019. Categories include motion pictures, music, television, literature etc. This year, one of our faves Rihanna received the Presidents Award and of course she looked fabulous doing it!

Coming in at number 1 Rihanna graced the stage in a purple long sleeved gown by Givenchy. The skirt of the dress is “Hi-low” with exaggerated ruffles for volume.

2.Lizzo

Lizzo wore a multicolored floor length, geometrical sleeveless custom dress by Mary Katrartzou.

3.Janell Monae

Janelle Monae wore Balmain SS20 RTW. The top is a black long sleeved halter. The skirt is full with lots of flow and is pleated. The top half of the skirt is red and the bottom half is orange. A large circle ring connects the crop top and the skirt.

4.Yara Shahidi

Yara wore a long sleeved silver and pastel blue embellished dress by Gucci. The dress is a mini with yellow detailing along the neck and hemline and electric pink detailing around the arm hole.

5. Tamera Mowy

Tamera wore a wide leg suit pant with black blazer by Alexander McQueen Underneath a black lace bodysuit.

6. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin wore a white spaghetti strap feathered gown. the dress is Ermanno Scervino SS20 RTW. This high low dress has an extended train and asymmetrical sheer material in the front.

7. Storm Reid

Also in white Storm Reid wore a corseted dress by

8. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross wore Christopher John Rogers SS20 RTW , a purple and blue metallic dress. It has a plunging neckline, the short sleeves are over-sized and it has a modest slit.

9. Angela Basset

Angela Basset wore a strap less aqua green colored gown by Azzi & Osta The neckline is asymmetrical and it has and extended train.

10. Jeani Mai

Jeanie Mai wore a white and charcoal grey floral printed a line dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. It is strapless with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt.

Which look was your favorite?