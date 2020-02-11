Top 10 Looks at the 2020 Oscars: Cynthia Erivo in White Versace, Blac Chyna in Black and Blue Dona Matoshi and More!

It’s that time of year again, the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater, and here are our top 10 looks.

1. Cynthia Erivo takes number one in a custom white Versace gown, Styled by Jason Bolden.

2. Scarlett Johansson in Oscar De Le Renta Styled by Molly D Dickson.

3. Regina King wore Atelier Versace, and was styled by Wayman and Micah.

4. Janelle Monae wore a long sleeved hooded dress by Ralph Lauren. The floor length a line dress is grey and completely covered with jewels. Styled by Mandelkorn.

5. Blac Chyna wore a black gown by Dona Matoshi. The shoulders and wrist are embellished and she was styled by Hollywood Larry

6. Salma Hayek wore a soft white dress by Gucci.

7. Tamron Hall wore a black and white high neck sleeveless dress by Theia Couture. Styled by Eric Niemand

8. Zazie Beetz in strapless sequin dress by Thom Browne, styled by Solange Franklin.

9. America Terra in a deep red Alberta Ferretti. Styled by Karla Welch.

10. Brie Larson wore a gown and cape by Celine.

Which look is your favorite?