Top 10 Looks At the 2019 Wearable Art Gala: Beyoncé in Georges Hobeika, Michelle Williams in House of Chapple, Kelly Rowland in Loza Maléombho, and More!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

The 2019 Wearable Art Gala was held yesterday where celebrities and industry professional gather for a night of celebrating the merging of fashion and art, entertainment by talented performers, and more! This year, Miss Tina Lawson hosted the gala with her daughter and the Queen Bee, Beyoncé, delivering a wonderful performance. This year’s theme was “A Journey to the Pride Lands”, a reference to the upcoming live-action Lion King film with a star-studded class including Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and others!

Let’s take a look at the top 10 celebrities who absolutely nailed the theme last night!

IG/Reproduction

Beyoncé embodied a fierce lioness at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala in a custom Georges Hobeika Lion King-inspired ensemble.

IG/Reproduction

Blue Ivy graced the 2019 Wearable Art in a tribal inspired gown adorned by a shimmering headpiece, perfectly in sync with the theme!

IG/Reproduction

Chloe and Halle attended the 2019 Wearable Art Gala, Chloe wore a Pantora Couture gown. Both are styled by Zerina Akers.

IG/Reproduction

David Kaluuya stepped out with his lady Amandla, with Amandla in a printed dress by Lavie By CK. Styled by Amiraa Vee and @thestarstylistla.

IG/Reproduction



Dascha Polanco wore Antonio Marras to the 2019 Wearable Art Gala, styled by @mickeyboooom.

IG/Reproduction

Kelly Rowland wore Loza Maleombho FW19 RTW to the 2019 Wearable Art Gala.



IG/Reproduction

Marjorie Harvey posed with husband Steve Harvey before they attended the 2019 Wearable Art Gala. She wore a $23,900 #Tom Ford gown for the themed event.

IG/Reproduction

Michelle Williams wore House of Chapple to the 2019 Wearable Art Gala, styled by @stylistjbolin.

IG/Reproduction



Robin Givens wore Steven Khalil to the 2019 Wearable Art Gala.

ImageCollect

King and Queen Richard Lawson and Tina Lawson attended the festivities in custom feather and metal adorned ensembles.

Who absolutely stayed the theme this year, Bombers and Bombshells? Who were your favorites?