Tonight! Instagram Live with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton of Netflix’s Love is Blind with Giveaways from Dark & Lovely

I am beyond excited to announce that we will be going live tonight at 7pm over @FashionBombDaily with Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton of the hit Netflix show Love is Blind.
If you aren’t familiar with the show Love is Blind, we’d highly recommend you start binging NOW! The dating show matches singles, sight unseen; participants communicate blindly and propose, and eventually get married. Lauren and Cameron were a fan favorite due to their undeniable chemistry. They truly demonstrated that Love is Blind!
Tonight, we’ll be chatting with them, discussing updates and Quarantine life!
We’ll also sweeten the experience for you guys with giveaways from Dark & Lovely’s new Protective Styles Line!
Dark & Lovely’s new line is perfect for Quarantine Hair! If you have braids or a weave, wigs or Locs, their Protective Styles will take care of your hair underneath. Learn more here, and if you’d like to try, tune in tonight!