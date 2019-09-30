Tommie Lee Was an Electric Bombshell in This Fashion Nova Dress!

Former Love and Hip Hop star, Tommie Lee, has been heating up Instagram with her daring style! Recently, she was spotted in a bold neon dress from Fashion Nova while rolling through the streets.
Tommie Lee was sporting Fashion Nova’s Coming Soon Mini Dress! The Coming Soon Mini Dress comes in neon green (as spotted on Tommie) and neon orange. For $29.99, this flirty spaghetti strap dress will leave all eyes on you during your next Saturday night out!
Can’t get enough of this dress? Secure yours here!