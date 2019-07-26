Tommie Lee Simply Slays for Summer in a White Fashion Nova Tube Top

Fashion, food, fitness, flair & God’s favor. This is Fashion Bomb Daily. Your go to for the best in fashion and lifestyle commentary. Let us keep you informed. Go to http://www.fashionbombdaily.com now. If you are searching for something to wear for a special event or just to a family function, there is something for everyone and all occasions.

Fashion Nova also has trendy, affordable pieces for your wardrobe just a click away. Diva Tommie Lee from Love and Hiphop, Atlanta slayed in dope casual style wearing a simplistic white tube top by the brand, along with grey Alexander Wang leggings and clear heels.



Shop the look now here at https://www.fashionnova.com/products/lost-in-your-love-tube-top-white and similar ones like it for summer. This top can be worn just like Tommie’s, or it can even be worn with jeans, shorts or a skirt. It is such a versatile and staple piece for your summer attire.

