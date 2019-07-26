Tommie Lee Keeps It Sporty In a Fashion Nova Top!

Love and Hip Hop reality star, Tommie Lee, is back heating up Instagram with her stylish looks! Tommie regularly steps out in uniquely structured pieces as she slays in daring and edgy looks. Recently, she showed us her sporty side in a Fashion Nova top which she paired with Alexander Wang leggings and a pair of heels.

Tommie was spotted in the “Take It All Tube” Bandeau Top which is available on Fashion Nova for a steal of $5.99! The bandeau top possesses a slight stretch with a mixture of nylon and spandex in the fabric. The fun thing about bandeau tops is that they can be dressed up or down! The top is a summer essential and simply perfect for when you wanna stay cool yet stylish during the scorching temps.





Shop here to get Tommie’s “Take It All Tube” Bandeau Top!