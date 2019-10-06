Tommie has us Mad for Plaid in a Fitted Yellow, Blue & White Checkered BodyCon Mini Dress by Fashion Nova

Happy Sunday from Fashion Bomb Daily! It’s another great day in fashion! What did you wear out and about all week? Stay tuned into Fashion Bomb Daily for your “daily” dose of style inspiration! One of today’s favorite looks comes from Ms. It Girl Tommie, showing out and snatched in a plaid yellow, blue and white tube mini dress by Fashion Nova.
She completed her head turning outfit with killer Christian Louboutin white ankle boots and eye catching shades. What do you think of her look? She is slaying as usual. Get her dress now and others like it at http://www.fashionnova.com. This dress and the look is so trendy & casually perfect for this fall season.