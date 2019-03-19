Tom Ford Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion Bomb News Flash: According to the CFDA, legendary designer Tom Ford will be the next Chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, succeeding Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg effective June 2019.
He said, “I have had the privilege of being a member of the American Fashion community for many years and have experienced what the CFDA does for its members and the industry as a whole,” Ford said. “Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers.”
Congrats! Can’t wait to see what he does as the new Chairman!
What say you?