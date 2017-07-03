I just landed in LA after a particularly blessed day!
I’m in Lala land to do a few exclusive photo shoots and interviews. Stay tuned for who we will feature (big surprises that you will love!!). Before that gets underway, I will be doing a fun IG Live session at Moschino’s Beverly Hills store.
The fun goes down at 4pm EST/1pm PST. I’ll be showing you 4th of July fashion plus a few faves from the store.
This is the first time I’m doing IG live 100% SOLO! For some reason I’m nervous (I’m always nervous!), but I hope you guys will join in, participate, shop a little, and have a great time!
Also save the date of Sunday, July 9th at 1pm for a super VIP brunch at a posh locale. I’ll be posting details soon.
Smootches!
Today! Live from Moschino Beverly Hills at 4pm EST/1pm PST!
I just landed in LA after a particularly blessed day!