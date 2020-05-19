Tips and Tricks to Create Your Own Unique Style

Style is more than just the clothes you wear. It can be a brand presence and helps you reinvent yourself. By creating your own personalized style, you can feel empowered to show the world what you’re capable of.

While some find it easy to create a new look, others might need a little help to get started. In this article, we will be discussing some tips and tricks to help you create your own unique style.

Choose what makes you confident:

Clothing comes in many shapes and styles, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t made for everyone! One of the first steps in creating your own style is to choose pieces that make you confident, regardless of what others think. Take Lady Gaga, for example, to this day, she continues to set fashion trends, by showing the world how confident she can be, despite what other’s think.

Create your own custom clothing:

If you find it challenging to select clothing that really represents who you are, try customizing your own! Check out RushOrderTees to see their range of customizable baseball hats. You can get creative with colors, quotes, photographs, and artwork to create the perfect piece that represents your personality and traits.

Check out the local thrift shops:

Thrift shops are a wonderful treasure trove full of vintage clothing that is perfect for individuals looking for a new style. Not only can you find some cheap bargains, but you can find unique one-off pieces that will be perfect for your collection and help you stand out of the crowd. Have a look online at some thrift shop finds to see what lucky others have come away with!

Personalize a signature item:

A signature item is something that is special to you. It could be a particular type of perfume, or bracelet. To create a totally unique signature item that nobody else would have, get your DIY skills out and build it yourself. Have a look at some of these ways to make a fashion statement that are inexpensive but effective!

Find your style icon:

If you still find you are struggling with a style that you love, try looking online at some icons to get an idea of what you like. Do you have a favorite celebrity? Check out the style they use, and find your inspiration. It could be Taylor Swift’s red lips paired with Ariana Grande’s high ponytail.

Take an online quiz:

Online quizzes are not only fun but can help you with your future decisions. Have a go at a signature style quiz and see what your results are! You never know, it just might give you the inspiration that you need.

And there you have it! Soon, you’ll be on your way to becoming your own style icon, with a look that others will be jealous of! Remember to be yourself, stay confident, and show that world what you are capable of. Good luck, and most importantly, have fun!